Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $412,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

