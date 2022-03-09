Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.10 Million in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,141,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

