Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 167,900 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $75,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

