Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 66,374 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

