Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 299,600 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 299,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,040,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

