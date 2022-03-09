Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 603,317 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,317 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.45% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

