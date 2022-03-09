Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in inTEST were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 418.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $691,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 48.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of INTT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.