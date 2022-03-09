Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.14 Million Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBD. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

