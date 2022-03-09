UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

