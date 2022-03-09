UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,013,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 116,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

