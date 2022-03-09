UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

NYSE:TREX opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.