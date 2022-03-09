UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,045 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $467.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.76 and a 200-day moving average of $478.51. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

