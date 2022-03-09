UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,340 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.