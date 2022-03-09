UBS Group AG Has $6.37 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

