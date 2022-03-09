UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.