UBS Group AG Sells 23,884 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

AGCO opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

