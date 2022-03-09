UBS Group AG Sells 2,418 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

