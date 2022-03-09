UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $15.89

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $15.21. UBS Group shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 114,774 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after buying an additional 8,045,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in UBS Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,776 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

