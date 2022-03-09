Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $359.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.77 and its 200-day moving average is $381.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

