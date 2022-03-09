Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.