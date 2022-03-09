UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.37 ($19.97).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

