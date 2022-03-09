Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $254.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

