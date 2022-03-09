United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) were down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 357,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,995,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

