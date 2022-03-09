United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Stock Price Up 11.3%

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 271,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,462,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get United Airlines alerts:

About United Airlines (NYSE:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.