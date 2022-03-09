United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Stock Price Up 11.3%

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 271,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,462,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About United Airlines (NYSE:UAL)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Airlines (UAL)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.