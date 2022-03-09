United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBOH opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95. United Bancshares has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $37.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

