United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) vs. FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Critical Contrast

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp N/A N/A N/A United Bankshares 34.26% 8.23% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FinWise Bancorp and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. United Bankshares has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and United Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $81.09 million 2.87 $31.58 million N/A N/A United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.29 $367.74 million $2.83 11.92

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp.

Summary

United Bankshares beats FinWise Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market through United’s mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Other segment includes financial information not directly attributable to a specific segment, including interest income from investments and net securities gains or losses of parent companies and their non-banking subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

