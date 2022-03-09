United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 318,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,370,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Specifically, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $146,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $56,890,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

