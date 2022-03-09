United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $172.48 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

