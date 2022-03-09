Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 4,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.39) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54.

