Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 51368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

