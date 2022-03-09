Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CEO Dylan Lissette Acquires 7,374 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

