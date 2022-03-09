Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Vacasa to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

VCSA stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

