Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Vacasa to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
VCSA stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25.
VCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
