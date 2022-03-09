Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.