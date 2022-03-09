Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VNDA opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $622.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

