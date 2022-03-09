Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.68. 1,416,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average is $162.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

