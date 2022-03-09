Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

