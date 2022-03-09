Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. 6,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

