Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.36. 66,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,701. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

