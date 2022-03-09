Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. 80,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

