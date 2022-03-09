Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.12. 220,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average of $231.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.