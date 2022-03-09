Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $35,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000.
VFMO stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.02. 6,374 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.34.
