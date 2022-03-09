VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.
Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 7,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,427. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $367.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.
About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.