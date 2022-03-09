VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 7,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,427. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $367.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 703.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 402,895 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

