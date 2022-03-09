VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Shares Down 0.7%

VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 178,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 85,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.