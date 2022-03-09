Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
Shares of Vectrus stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $435.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
