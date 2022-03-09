Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $435.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vectrus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

