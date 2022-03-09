Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.65. 1,073,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,085. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $177.39 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

