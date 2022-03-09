VeriCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $482,306.04 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $482,306.04 and $195.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,034.76 or 0.99886154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00071852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,730,057 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

