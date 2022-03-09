Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

