Versarien (LON:VRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.95 ($0.30), with a volume of 815599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.32).

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.67.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

