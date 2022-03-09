Versarien (LON:VRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.95 ($0.30), with a volume of 815599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.32).
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.67.
About Versarien (LON:VRS)
