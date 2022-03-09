Verso Token (VSO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.74 or 0.06503769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,869.23 or 1.00275528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00041400 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

