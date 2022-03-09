Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,867. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTNR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

